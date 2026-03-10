A LOCAL choir has celebrated after raising thousands of pounds for a local charity.

Kaleidoscope welcomed Keri Lawrence from MIND to discuss the organisation’s work at a recent event.

It also saw the latest cheque handed over by the choir.

Keri said:

“The Kaleidoscope Choir have been wonderful to collaborate with. It has been sadness that connected us, through the loss of one of their beloved members, Helen.

“However, this has spurred Burton and District Mind to do even more in Lichfield district, with a bursary set up in Helen’s name and a community garden in development.

“The incredible fundraising by the choir means the world to us. The funds are really needed, but also the sense of community and support and love that the members of the choir have for each other is also inspirational.

“Many thanks and we look forward to working with Kaleidoscope Choir again in the future.”