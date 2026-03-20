A CONSULTATION has launched on proposals for a development of new homes on land in Lichfield city centre.

The Lichfield Gateway scheme is being proposed for the site on the former Tempest Ford garage on Birmingham Road.

Up to 140 new homes could be built on the site if plans progress.

A spokesperson for the scheme said:

“The Lichfield Gateway proposal provides the opportunity to sensitively develop an allocated site and is the flagship first phase of the wider Birmingham Road Site Masterplan. “The proposed development will add to the historic fabric of Lichfield – one that respects the city’s heritage. The scheme benefits from an architect-led bespoke solution to the site, building on the Georgian architecture, which is prominent in Lichfield, while ensuring the development is also contemporary.”

Residents are being asked for their views on the project ahead of a planning application being submitted.

The deadline for comments is 3rd April.

“Feedback will be carefully considered to help shape the emerging plans. “As part of the planning application, a report will be submitted to Lichfield District Council summarising the responses received and explaining how the proposals respond to the matters raised. “Once the planning application has been submitted, the council will also carry out a formal consultation with local residents and interested parties where you will have a further opportunity to submit your comments.”

For more details visit the Lichfield Gateway website.