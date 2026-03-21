A NEW “strategic diversion” is hoping to reduce the number of vehicles using a controversial route during an 11-day closure of the A38 at Lichfield.

Concerns have been raised over the use of Wood End Lane to re-route traffic when both sides of the carriageway are shut between Swinfen and Hilliard’s Cross from 27th March to 8th April.

One councillor said the using the unsuitable rural road would lead to “gridlock and chaos” across the local area.

But HS2 Ltd has now published details of a so-called strategic diversion route in a bid to help reduce traffic during the closure.

It will see southbound traffic leave the A38 at the A50 Toyota Island and connect with the M1 before using the M42 and A5 to rejoin the A38 at Weeford.

A spokesperson for the contractors said:

“We are completing work to build the Rykneld Street bridge that will allow HS2 to pass under the existing carriageway. “The 11-day closure is required to complete all remaining work and the permanent realignment of the A38.”