A NEW “strategic diversion” is hoping to reduce the number of vehicles using a controversial route during an 11-day closure of the A38 at Lichfield.
Concerns have been raised over the use of Wood End Lane to re-route traffic when both sides of the carriageway are shut between Swinfen and Hilliard’s Cross from 27th March to 8th April.
One councillor said the using the unsuitable rural road would lead to “gridlock and chaos” across the local area.
But HS2 Ltd has now published details of a so-called strategic diversion route in a bid to help reduce traffic during the closure.
It will see southbound traffic leave the A38 at the A50 Toyota Island and connect with the M1 before using the M42 and A5 to rejoin the A38 at Weeford.
A spokesperson for the contractors said:
“We are completing work to build the Rykneld Street bridge that will allow HS2 to pass under the existing carriageway.
“The 11-day closure is required to complete all remaining work and the permanent realignment of the A38.”
According to Google this will add 35/40 to your journey.
It’ll only take one broken down vehicle or slight bump and the whole area will come to a complete standstill, I feel sorry for people requiring an ambulance or need to get somewhere urgent. The X12 is even going down Woodend Lane!!! For goodness sake where is the planning ?
So let me get this right….they are expecting traffic to divert an extra 40 miles onto a diversion that will take them along the A5, the same A5 that has a mile or so of single file traffic due to…..HS2 works! Also, do they expect the hundreds of HGV’s that use Fradley Industrial estate to make this journey? It would also be interesting to know how much the eight page diversion booklet that had just dropped through my letter box cost to produce as no doubt we the tax paying public will be funding it!
I drive the 33 service from fradley to Lichfield which takes in wood end lane every route in and out, this a complete lack of management and understanding, this is exactly a rural lane that is a complete mess with potholes and sunken drains it’s ideal for the odd locals vehicles and vehicles that need access to farms, but I keep saying it this road is not at all acceptable for the amount of traffic that travels down a major A trunk road the biggest problem will be larger vehicles passing larger vehicles, myself and other bus drivers have to slow down to 5/10mph to pass each other and in certain places we come to a complete stop to let hgvs pass so they don’t go down embankments or catch over hanging trees, this is a complete farce by hs2 and there management team 3/4 times I’ve tried to contact highways and hs2 about this let alone our local Mp it’s like everyone who has voiced concerns as been completely ignored.
It’s going to be carnage and a complete gridlock.