LICHFIELD’S very own kids from Fame are getting ready to take to the stage when the hit musical comes to the city.

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre’s production will be at the Garrick from 25th to 28th March.

Fame follows their hit performances of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory last time out.

A spokesperson said:

“Bursting with energy, ambition and unforgettable songs, Fame follows a group of talented students through their highs and lows at New York’s High School of Performing Arts. “From fierce rivalries to heartfelt friendships, this iconic musical explores what it really takes to make it.”

Tickets start at £19.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.