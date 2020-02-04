Developers are appealing for memories and photographs of the former Regal Cinema in Lichfield.

Lodge Park Homes and Somerton Jones are hoping to display memorabilia from the venue’s heyday in communal areas of The Old Picture House residential development – which will retain the historic facade – when construction is completed later this year.

The Regal Cinema in Lichfield

The Market Street site was home to the Regal Cinema between 1932 and 1974. It later went on to house a bingo club, supermarket and nightclub.

But it had stood derelict since 2008, until work began to create 38 apartments on the site.

A spokesperson for Lodge Park Homes and Somerton Jones said:

“We want to celebrate the history of the art ceco-style cinema which holds a special place in many people’s hearts. “The plan is to display old photos, tickets and adverts in the communal areas of The Old Picture House when construction is complete. “A quarter of the apartments have sold off plan so far, with customers ranging from first time buyers, professionals, investors and retirees, all attracted by the city location and high quality of these new homes.” Lodge Park Homes and Somerton Jones spokesperson

Anyone with photos, tickets, adverts or other contributions can email sales@theoldpicturehouse.org.