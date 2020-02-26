People in Chase Terrace have received a welcome delivery after a replacement post box was installed.
The old one on outside Eastgate Street Stores was knocked down by a lorry in October last year.
But after lobbying from local councillors, a new red post box has been installed.
Cllr Steve Norman said:
“I know from previous experience that, ironically, communication with Royal Mail is a challenge, but we were able to find the right department after emails and phone calls and was promised that it would be replaced when the South Staffordshire Water replacement pipe works were finished.
“In fact, South Staffordshire Water told us that the post box would not be affected by the work, but it was impossible to get Royal Mail to do anything until the works in Eastgate Street was due to be finished in February this year.”Cllr Steve Norman
Labour colleague, Cllr Sue Woodward, said:
“It is a great shame that their customers, particularly those without their own transport, were not able to post their Christmas cards here but we have carried on contacting the Royal Mail to keep them to their promises.
“We were concerned that, the longer it went on, the less likely they would replace it, especially as one of their early responses was that if it hadn’t been replaced within 25 weeks, it wouldn’t.
“We’re just waiting now for the box to be open – but at least we’ve got it back and it should be in action again very soon.”Cllr Sue Woodward