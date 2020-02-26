People in Chase Terrace have received a welcome delivery after a replacement post box was installed.

The old one on outside Eastgate Street Stores was knocked down by a lorry in October last year.

But after lobbying from local councillors, a new red post box has been installed.

Cllr Steve Norman said:

“I know from previous experience that, ironically, communication with Royal Mail is a challenge, but we were able to find the right department after emails and phone calls and was promised that it would be replaced when the South Staffordshire Water replacement pipe works were finished. “In fact, South Staffordshire Water told us that the post box would not be affected by the work, but it was impossible to get Royal Mail to do anything until the works in Eastgate Street was due to be finished in February this year.” Cllr Steve Norman

Labour colleague, Cllr Sue Woodward, said: