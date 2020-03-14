People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to offer their help for community members who may need support during the coronavirus outbreak.

Additional restrictions are expected to be introduced next week as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

Cllr Dave Robertson and Cllr Sue Woodward say they have received a number of calls from residents concerned about the impact of an outbreak.

Cllr Robertson, Chair of Lichfield Labour Party, said:

“People are understandably concerned about the immediate and longer-term future. “As councillors, we want to offer practical help but our numbers are limited and we don’t yet know how things are going to progress. “We don’t want local people to feel that they don’t have the support they need at what may become for them a time of crisis but we do want to be prepared for all eventualities. “We are therefore asking community and voluntary organisations across the constituency to commit to sharing a telephone number and email contact address for people to get help, even if it’s only a bit of moral support.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

“We can show what a strong community we live in”

Discussions have now taken place with Kate Gomez, who has been involved with projects such as the Lichfield Repair Cafe, to develop a database of people others can call on in times of need over the coming weeks.

“I want to pull a simple database together – just the name of an organisation plus a secure telephone number and email – which can then be used to signpost people, even those most isolated, towards help. “Whether it’s a bit of shopping by a trusted person or a willingness to drop vulnerable people a letter, this is a time that we can really show what a strong community we live in. “When coronavirus is all over, I hope we can continue with this database for people who are anxious, lonely or just need someone to care.” Kate Gomez

To add your organisation’s details to Kate’s Be A Friend database for Lichfield constituency, email lichfieldbeafriend@gmail.com.

“People are feeling very unnerved”

Cllr Sue Woodward, Labour county councillor for Burntwood North and leader of Burntwood Town Council, said it was important that the community pulled together.