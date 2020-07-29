Lichfield Library

Libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood are to extend their opening hours and services as part of the phased reopening.

Staffordshire County Council said the facilities would revert to pre-coronavirus crisis operating hours from Monday (3rd August).

There will also be some PCs available for use if booked in advance.

Burntwood Library

But the order and collect arrangements for books will remain in place for the time being.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for libraries, said:

“It was always our intention to reopen libraries in a phased way, in line with the rest of society, and this is another step in the process. “We know how much libraries mean to their communities and although this is not a return to normality it is part of the process.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The council said PCs can be booked for one hour slots by emailing libraries directly or calling 0300 111 8000.

Photocopying and printing services will also return from Monday without the need for pre-booking.