Lichfield’s MP says “no system could ever be perfect” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis after criticism of the way A-Level results were calculated for some students.

More than a third of pupils saw grades below those predicted by teachers.

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said students who felt their results were incorrect should follow the appeals process.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“The vast majority of students are satisfied with the grades they have been allocated though I am very well aware of instances of unfairness due to either a school having a patchy past performance or students not working hard for their mock exams – something I used to do! “I know of at least one ‘straight A’ student who would confidently have expected to be accepted into an Oxbridge college, but the allocated grades now prevent this. “However, there is an appeals process in place which schools are aware of and I am giving assistance to both schools and families where they feel an injustice has occurred.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said the coronavirus crisis meant a perfect solution was always going to be difficult to find.