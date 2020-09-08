An international nursery business is reopening its Burntwood head office for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began,

Staff were welcomed back to the Busy Bees national support centre on Shaftsbury Drive with a socially-distanced ceremony.

The reopening ceremony at the Busy Bees headquarters in Burntwood

Work has been carried out remotely since March, but the company says it is now creating an “agile workplace” to allow employees to continue carrying out some tasks remotely.

Numbers will be limited in the reopened office, with staff having their temperatures checked on arrival and a new one way system has being introduced.

Simon Irons, group chief executive officer at Busy Bees, said: