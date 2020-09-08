Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
An international nursery business is reopening its Burntwood head office for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began,
Staff were welcomed back to the Busy Bees national support centre on Shaftsbury Drive with a socially-distanced ceremony.
Work has been carried out remotely since March, but the company says it is now creating an “agile workplace” to allow employees to continue carrying out some tasks remotely.
Numbers will be limited in the reopened office, with staff having their temperatures checked on arrival and a new one way system has being introduced.
Simon Irons, group chief executive officer at Busy Bees, said:
“The past few months have shown just how resilient our teams can be, collaborating and making remote working a success, in the face of the most challenging circumstances.
“There are clear benefits to working from home, but we also recognise this may not suit everyone – some of our employees live on their own, don’t have a suitable space to work, or simply miss interacting with their team in person rather than behind a screen.
“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and wellbeing of our people, so for that very reason we’re embracing the agile workspace and giving our colleagues choice and flexibility.
“Being able to see our colleagues in person after so long, albeit with social distancing guidelines in mind, was truly special.
“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to making our national support centre a safe place to work and who put together a wonderful reopening event to mark the occasion.”Simon Irons, Busy Bees