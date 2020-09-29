Councillors are being asked to approve a £330,000 budget to begin work on the first phase of bringing the Lichfield city centre masterplan to fruition.

An artist’s impression of the city centre masterplan

The money will be used over the next two years to help develop the initial delivery plan for the scheme.

Areas such as commercial property advice, legal support and consultants for parking, pedestrianisation and public realm strategies will be covered by the budget if it is given the go ahead at a meeting of the cabinet at Lichfield District Council.

A report from Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said £100,000 of the money would be coming from earmarked reserves for the Birmingham Road Site.

The remainder would come from general reserves – unless an agreement is reached in relation to a confidential item on the agenda for the meeting relating to a “deed of variation and a deed of release relating to the Three Spires Shopping Centre”.

“Cabinet has previously noted and accepted the importance of the masterplan in the context of providing a framework for growing and developing Lichfield city centre, ensuring that it remains a focal point for investment and a location which meets the varied needs of residents, business and visitors. “It is vital now that arrangements are put in place to deliver on the ambitions of the masterplan and the aims and objectives within it. “The report sets out what is considered to be a suitable mechanism for delivering the strategies and developments that will underpin the future of the city centre for the next 25 to 30 years.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The masterplan was drawn up in a bid to create a blueprint for the city centre following the collapse of the Friarsgate scheme after more than a decade of planning.

It has proposed the creation of quarters across the city:

Cathedral Quarter

Market Quarter

Business and Learning Quarter

Southern Gateway Quarter

Cllr Little said work had been taking place following an update to the advice in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“Since July work has focussed on determining how the proposals within the masterplan can be delivered, including what key studies need to be carried out to inform detailed development proposals, considering the resource implications, and assessing how best the various work streams will be managed, reported on and scrutinised.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The meeting of the cabinet will take place on 6th October.