People are being asked to give their views on where Lichfield District Council should focus its budget in the future.

Lichfield District Council House

The local authority said it expects to spend around £11million on services in the next financial year from April 2021.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member responsible for finance, said the council was keen to get feedback on what the spending priorities should be,

“We would like to gather views from as many local people as possible about the issues that are important to them to help shape our spending priorities for the next financial year. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on local government finances which will continue through the current period of restrictions and beyond. “Our budget consultation helps us better understand the priorities that our residents, businesses, community groups and partners want us to focus on and where we can allocate resources to have the most impact.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

The consultation is open until 31st December and can be completed online.