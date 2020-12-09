Lichfield’s MP has been called “shameful” after saying claims a lack of Government support measures during the coronavirus crisis had led to suicides had been debunked.
Michael Fabricant made his comments in an email to a member of the Excluded UK group.
The organisation – which is campaigning for more support for 3million businesses and individuals it says have not been supported during the pandemic – criticised the Conservative MP’s response.
It comes after the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said people had taken their own lives because they had not been given any support:
Mr Fabricant wrote in his reply to the Excluded UK member:
“It is very easy for those not responsible for the nation’s finances to ask for more and more additional funds.
“While I have huge sympathy for the self-employed, the Treasury has to balance up the short and long term gains and losses to the economy every time more taxpayer expenditure is asked of them.
“With regard to claims regarding suicides relating to this issue, these have been debunked as other factors were involved.”Michael Fabricant MP
A spokesperson for Excluded UK said the MP’s comments were “shameful”.
“I can promise the suicides haven’t been ‘debunked’ – I have attended one of the funerals myself.
“We are also not asking for additional funds, we are asking for the same as others.”Excluded UK spokesperson
Are we surprised by this? He’s been out of touch and out of date for years. He couldn’t be further away from the general public’s views and feelings if he tried. At a time when a little empathy would go a long way he says or does the opposite. This pandemic and its serious social impacts have shown us his true colours. It’s time to go Fab. Your days in Lichfield are numbered. Time for an MP who is more in tune to help us achieve a modern, progressive, aspirational Lichfield.
Typical Fabricant response.
No empathy.
A very poor MP.
Should we expect anything else from him these days?
Typical Michael Fabricant! The self-employed all too often find they have no safety net and are easily ignored by politicians. Desperate people do desperate things: to suggest that financial problems can be dismissed as a factor in someone’s suicide isn’t just shameful, it is frankly hateful.
And now, on top of the pandemic, we will have the impact of a ‘do or die’ Brexit on individuals and businesses. Where is the financial support for them? All we’ve heard off the government is that jobs are a price worth paying for Brexit. I’ve yet to hear a single Brexit enthusiast say they are willing to pay the price themselves and certainly not our MP.
I just hope that those who do find themselves paying the price will realise that while we have a government and a local MP who clearly don’t care, there are people and organisations out there who do and who are willing to help. If the government won’t help you, there are others in our community who will.
What an odious excuse of a human he appears to be.
Nice bit of empathy from the MP towards the hard-working self-employed-but not on payroll, so, he & his govt can’t trust their books so they get nothing. Hmmm.
Soon, we’ll all be eating eels, mackerel & chips and a large dollop of humble pie so why waste his time on legitimate business concerns and a national issue. Don’t worry about fish, have nice scotch egg instead.
Pffft…MP is a disgrace.And suicide is a big issue won’t you acknowledge that, Mr Fabricant?
Goodness me, can’t believe I’m saying this but, stop voting for this nasty and rather putrid clown.
As a person who has had no financial support during this crisis, and being ultimately #ExcludedUK , I can see very much why people might have taken their lives during this. In fact, I nearly did so myself because of being abandoned, and financial ruined by this government. Mr Fabricant, can’t claim it has been debunked without reading the suicide notes, or talking to the families. In the Excluded UK group, the admin every day are talking people down from suicide and are actively supporting a mental health crisis by funding mental health talking therapies and know too well the affects of the exclusion on people, Mr Fabricant needs to stop fabricating lies and propaganda to suit the Conservative narrative, and instead speak to those Excluded, or listen in to the meetings with the metro mayors to see the devastation caused.
“Lucky” for Fabricant, unlike China, we delay the release of suicide figures – so we won’t know the impact of Covid on the suicide rate for a number of months.
That said, The Samaritans have stated they are currently receiving 33% more calls than usual.
I dread the figures coming out, Fabricant should too.
He can’t stop telling porkies or failing to care. As for the ‘household budget’ model of the economy, if that’s his level of understanding of monetary policy and economics it’s pathetic, if not it’s deliberate misleading.
This man is a disgraceful human being, I am ashamed to be represented by him in Parliament. time to go Mr Fabricant!
Leave a comment