Lichfield’s MP has been called “shameful” after saying claims a lack of Government support measures during the coronavirus crisis had led to suicides had been debunked.

Michael Fabricant made his comments in an email to a member of the Excluded UK group.

The organisation – which is campaigning for more support for 3million businesses and individuals it says have not been supported during the pandemic – criticised the Conservative MP’s response.

It comes after the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said people had taken their own lives because they had not been given any support:

3 million people have been left behind by this Gov for over 9 months. When faced with the shocking facts of their plight @BorisJohnson still won't relent. #ExcludedUK needed support months ago, for some it's too late, but the PM can still act to save others. #PMQs @ExcludedUK. pic.twitter.com/TcnFnvWFI5 — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) December 2, 2020

Mr Fabricant wrote in his reply to the Excluded UK member:

“It is very easy for those not responsible for the nation’s finances to ask for more and more additional funds. “While I have huge sympathy for the self-employed, the Treasury has to balance up the short and long term gains and losses to the economy every time more taxpayer expenditure is asked of them. “With regard to claims regarding suicides relating to this issue, these have been debunked as other factors were involved.” Michael Fabricant MP

A spokesperson for Excluded UK said the MP’s comments were “shameful”.