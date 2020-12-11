Land alongside the A38 near Lichfield could be used to store 300 HGVs if plans are approved.

Part of the land which could be used to store HGVs

Ryder Ltd hopes to expand its operations at the site off Ryknild Street at Alrewas.

A planning statement supporting the application said the current financial climate meant the new plans should be supported.

“The drive for economic growth and employment opportunities has been made all the more poignant by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the country sink into the most severe recession on record. “As such it is crucial that support is given wherever possible to existing businesses and employers in enabling them to continue to operate. “This change of use application will facilitate both the continued operation and expansion of commercial activities at Ryder Ltd.” Planning statement

The company said the expansion would create an additional nine jobs – but warned not being able to expand could force the business to move elsewhere.

“The existing site is limited in its capacity to provide further storage and the proposal site is the only option available to Ryder without requiring the company to relocate to alternative premises.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.