People in parts of Lichfield are being urged to get tested for coronavirus even if they have no symptoms.

It comes after Alrewas, Fradley, Little Aston and Stonnall were designated as COVID-19 hotspots by Staffordshire County Council.

A testing centre will operate from Lichfield City FC off Eastern Avenue on 7th and 10th January.

The average seven-day infection rate in Staffordshire is currently 267 per 100,000 people.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“As Staffordshire enters the New Year in Tier 4 we all have a part to play to stop the spread of the virus, reduce the number of cases and lift us out of these restrictions as rapidly as possible. “We continue to see a number of hotspot areas across the county where cases are particularly high and we are also seeing a new highly contagious strain of the virus sweeping across England. “Around one in three people who test positive for coronavirus don’t have any symptoms but can still spread it. That’s why we urge everyone in these hotspots to go and get a test so that we can isolate positive cases, and we are laying on more community testing sites to increase capacity across the county. “While it is great news that a second vaccine has now been approved and will be rolling out from Monday, it will take time for a big enough proportion of the population to be vaccinated and for us all to feel the benefit. “So, for now it’s vital we all keep doing out bit to stop the spread, stay at home as much as possible, and follow the Tier 4 rules.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People in hotspot areas can book a rapid COVID-19 test at one the designated community sites. Details of other sessions across Staffordshire and how to book can be found here.

If there are no community slots available planned people should book a test via the national portal and choose ‘my local council has asked me to book a test, even if they don’t need symptoms.