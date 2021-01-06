A local man is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to stay active during January despite the national lockdown.

Gavin McAndrew is part of the Ranuary drive which encourages people to run or walk each day.

Gavin McAndrew on one of his Ranuary runs

He said the initiative was designed to help people who needed support to get active.

“Ranuary is aimed at anyone who may need a little motivation after Christmas as I needed last year. “Distance and speed are irrelevant – what’s important is to get out everyday and feel physically fitter and mentally stronger. “There’s no forms to complete or registration fees, it’s just an invitation to join me and other casual runners and walkers in a month long challenge.” Gavin McAndrew

Gavin said he’d originally decided to take up running after operations on his knees meant his exercise options were limited.

“My physio suggested I avoided any sports involving twisting and turning so running was an obvious choice. “I started running with a friend who encouraged me to run up to 5km then 10km. “My first race was the Cathedral to Castle 10 mile race in 2016 where I just ran to finish without any concern about my time. “Since then I’ve taken part in many half marathons, including Lichfield, Birmingham and Lisbon in Portugal.” Gavin McAndrew

Participants have been posting details of their daily efforts under the Ranuary hashtag on twitter.