The owners of a car park say they have agreed to cancel tickets issued to people who used the facility while they went for coronavirus vaccinations at Lichfield Cathedral.
Some drivers said they had been given fines after using the Angel Croft Car Park.
But landowner Friel Homes has apologised and said they were working with the management company to ensure it does not happen in future.
“We have been delighted to hear that COVID-19 vaccinations began taking place at Lichfield Cathedral – this is a huge step forwards for the whole community and we thank all of those involved for their hard work to date and moving forwards.
“Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that parking charge notices were issued to several Lichfield residents using the Angel Croft Car Park when receiving their vaccinations at the cathedral.
“As landowners, we were saddened to learn that this had taken place, particularly on what should have been such a positive day for our community.
“We do not support these actions in any way and offer our sincere apologies to all Lichfield residents who were caused distress by Friday’s events.
“Once our on-site team spotted what was happening, we immediately spoke to the car park management company and have worked together to ensure none of the parking charge notices will be processed, and that parking attendants will not patrol on days when vaccinations are taking place at the cathedral.”Friel Homes spokesperson
