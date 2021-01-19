A community group say they still hope to prevent green space in Lichfield being built on despite councillors agreeing to sell it to a housing provider.

The land at Netherstowe earmarked for housing

Members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet said they had been left in an “impossible situation” after a deal was agreed by officers before necessary consultation had taken place.

Planning permission still needs to be granted before any properties could be built on the land at Netherstowe and Leyfields.

More than 1,000 residents have signed a petition which will be heard as part of the planning process.

Daniel Floyd, from petition organisers Curborough Action Group, said members remained hopeful that they can prevent development from going ahead.

“Unfortunately, the inevitable decision made by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet was a blow to the campaign, however due to the previous administration’s actions this could not have been helped. “But this is not the end – the planning committee still have to make their decision. “The Curborough Action Group has outlined seven reasons for objecting to the proposals so are remaining hopefully the development will not go ahead. “The group remain committed to stopping the development so will keep fighting to the end – we will do everything we can to stop the proposed developments and keep the green space for the residents.” Daniel Floyd, Curborough Action Group

One member of the council’s cabinet – deputy leader Cllr Iain Eadie – said the benefits of the housing plan would outweigh the negatives the loss of open space would create.

But Curborough Action Group member Diane Smith said the current coronavirus crisis was making it difficult for local residents to make their feelings known.

“This wouldn’t have happened in other Lichfield wards. There’s little consideration for people in Curborough ward. “And local people don’t have a voice – all our concerns are being ignored. Without us being able to get together to protest against this, we’re powerless.” Diane Smith, Curborough Action Group

The potential loss of the land for housing comes as councillors prepare to discuss plans to build Lichfield’s new leisure centre on nearby Stychbrook Park.