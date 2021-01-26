An anonymous donor has boosted a campaign to provide laptops to help children in Lichfield and Burntwood learn at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cllr Doug Pullen launched the appeal for businesses and individuals to hand over old IT equipment for use by local students.

More than 100 laptops and tablets have so far been repurposed and distributed, while donations to a fund set up by Curborough Community Association to buy new equipment has almost reached £9,500.

Cllr Pullen said a new local donor had come forward to offer £5,000 to support the initiative.