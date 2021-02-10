A Lichfield business is being rebranded this month.

Commercial insurance brokers CGI Insurance Services Ltd, whose main office is on Swan Road, will become Partners& following a deal agreed last year.

Founded in the 1960s by John Barker, the company has grown to a team of 40 members with three offices.

Luke Barker

Luke Barker, son of the founder, said:

“We were delighted to join forces with Partners& last year, to be part of a bigger organisation and be able to offer wider services to our clients, such as personal insurance and employee benefits. “We’re all looking forward to completing the process by rolling out our new brand. “It’s been 11 months since the sale and I can honestly say, hand on heart, it has been absolutely the right thing to do for our people, for our clients, for the business and for Lichfield. “In such uncertain times, we were able to secure the jobs of all our people, without risk of redundancy or furlough, for which we are very grateful.” Luke Barker

Phil Barton, CEO of Partners& said: