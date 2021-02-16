A Lichfield fundraiser has handed over £3,000 to help support a domestic abuse service.

New Era’s Emma Tennant with Paul Wright

Paul Wright, chairman of Lichfield Social Club FC, completed a climb of Mount Snowdon with a group of friends in aid of New Era.

The 40-year-old had originally set a fundraising goal of £1,000, but smashed the target thanks to the generosity of local residents.

Paul said he had organised the climb after being impressed by the support given by New Era to a friend who had suffered domestic abuse.

Paul Wright

“I was keen to not only raise some money to support their valuable work, but also to raise awareness about the support available for people affected by domestic abuse. “Thankfully, we were able to complete climb as planned, while adhering to the social distancing regulations that were in place at that time. “However, it’s taken a bit longer than expected to collect all the donations due to the lockdown restrictions and because I’ve been recovering from COVID-19 myself.” Paul Wright

The money will be used by New Era to buy a range of resources to support its ongoing work with adults and children who have witnessed or experienced domestic abuse.

Emma Tennant, from New Era, said:

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Paul and all the other fundraisers, as well as to everyone who has supported them. “Through their amazing team effort, they’re not only helping us to provide specialist support to even more local people at what continues to be such a testing time, but they’ve also got the local community talking about what is too often thought of as a taboo subject. “The reality is, domestic abuse can affect anyone of any age and gender, and the impact can be devastating and far-reaching.” Emma Tennant

New Era’s confidential helpline for victims of domestic abuse is available 24-hours on 0300 303 3778. Alternatively, a live webchat operates around the clock at www.new-era.uk.

Anyone wanting support to change their abusive behaviour can contact New Era on 01785 601690.

New Era was commissioned in October 2018 by the Staffordshire Commissioner for police, fire and rescue and crime, along with Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.