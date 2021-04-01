A rare photograph of The Beatles signed by John, Paul, George and Ringo 58 years ago for a teenage fan is being sold at auction in Lichfield.

Monica Hayes vividly remembers her mum surprising her with the precious autograph, signed during a break in filming at a Birmingham television studio.

The picture is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000 when it goes up for sale at. Richard Winterton auctioneers on 12th April.

Monica’s mum Norah Sargent was working in the canteen at the studios when The Beatles went to grab a bite to eat in between filming for a show.

The Fab Four agreed to sign a photo for her which was then handed over to her daughter when she returned home.

Monica, now 74, said:

“I was in bed when she got home and she just came in, showed me the signed photo and said it was for me. “She was thrilled she’d brought it home and I didn’t sleep over well that night because she’d shown it to me.” Monica Hayes

The photograph shows the band wearing their trademark matching 1963 collarless suits.

Monica said her mum loved loved working at the Aston studio, accepting free tickets when she could and taking the opportunity if mingling with stars of the day to ask for signatures for her younger daughter Anne’s autograph book.

But she knew Monica was the big Beatles fan.

“The Rolling Stones never appealed to me at all – I liked the look of The Beatles and I was also a fan of Rod Stewart, Tom Jones and Elvis. “I must admit I don’t listen to The Beatles anymore – but I still love Tom Jones and Rod Stewart.” Monica Hayes

For more details on the lot and other items in the sale, visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.