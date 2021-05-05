The Uxbridge Arms. Picture: Google Streetview

Part of a pub in Burntwood could be converted into two flats if proposals are approved.

Planning permission is being sought to make the changes to the Uxbridge Arms on Church Street.

The upstairs section of the pub’s restaurant and manager’s accommodation would be converted into two one bedroom flats if the scheme is given the go-ahead.

A planning statement from Maple Design on behalf of Black Country Traditional Inns Ltd said:

“Our clients are a successful real ale pub company and carry out renovations to run down or closed public houses. “This property has been identified as being ideal for their criteria and ideal to be refurbished into a real ale public house, serving traditional beers. “Food is generally minimal at these real ale public houses. The site has been identified as having good potential, however the first floor restaurant area does not meet with the blueprint. “Therefore the space occupied by the old first floor restaurant and part of the extensive manager accommodation will be altered to create two one bedroom self-contained flats.” Planning statement

The statement said the proposals were part of a broader revamp planned for the pub – which also includes a revamp of the ground floor area – to help it survive the current situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe that the formation of the flats together with the extensive internal refurbishment will reinforce the viability of the property as a good local real ale establishment. “Our client believes that over the coming months many community public house venues will cease trading due directly to restrictions being imposed on the hospitality sector, therefore the additional revenue produced by the flats will help profitability.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.