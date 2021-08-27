Burntwood crafters are being asked to support a campaign to make the area a dementia-friendly town.

As part of the efforts, Burntwood Town Council wants to create a display of forget-me-not flowers created by local residents.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the Burntwood Dementia Group, said:

“Dementia is a dreadful problem involving an increasing number of people and also puts considerable pressure on carers, which is why the council is very keen to help.

“There are a number of crafting projects that are available to highlight dementia.

“If anyone would be willing to knit, crochet or cross-stitch forget-me-nots they can then be taken to the town council offices at the Old Mining College Centre on Queen Street.

“Eventually we hope to have a display of them around Burntwood.”

For more information on the initiative, contact carole.payne@burntwood-tc.gov.uk or call 01543 677166.