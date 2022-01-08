A fresh appeal has been made for crafty residents to get creative and support an initiative as part of efforts to make Burntwood a dementia-friendly town.

Cllr Di Evans

Cllr Di Evans, chairman of Burntwood Town Council, is calling on locals to knit, crochet, embroider or paint forget-me-not flowers.

The completed items will form part of a display to launch a series of events helping to raise awareness of the challenges facing those living with dementia.

“There is scarcely a single family in Burntwood which hasn’t been touched by the impacts of dementia and we want to raise awareness that small changes can make a huge difference. “As part of our awareness-raising, we want to display forget-me-nots across the town and I’m very grateful for the many flowers we have already received – but we need more if we are really going to make a splash. “If any individuals or community groups, businesses or schools would like to take part, please contact me or our staff at the town council and we would be delighted to help. “We have patterns we can share and would welcome any offers of help.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

The dementia-friendly town initiative would also aim to make access to services more accessible and inclusive.

For more details call Burntwood Town Council on 01543 677166.