A new report says sexual abuse and harassment among school pupils is “present extensively” across Staffordshire.

The findings came after a review commissioned in the wake of a national Ofsted review in 2021 found as many as 90% of girls may have experienced – or know someone who has – some form of “peer-on-peer” harassment or abuse during their school years.

Staffordshire County Council commissioned the spotlight review on the issue, with the findings due to be discussed by the authority’s health and care overview and scrutiny committee today (11th April).

Chairman of the review panel, Rev Preb Michael Metcalf, said it was important that “uncomfortable questions” were asked about the scale of the issue.

“Harassment and abuse is so pervasive – and apparently so normalised – that every school should assume it is happening among pupils. “Older people may well be able to recall instances of abusive name-calling, sexist ‘banter’ and unwanted ‘laddish’ behaviour in their own childhood. This is sadly not new. “What is new is the greatly increased vulnerability of children to peer-on-peer sexual harassment and abuse through unprotected and unmonitored social media and the impact on children from an early age of a much more overtly sexualised adult world.” Rev Preb Michael Metcalf

The review saw the panel meet with a number of different organisations, including safeguarding youth offending, as well as school representatives.

Recommendations include creating a resource bank for education leaders and identifying ways for schools to share best practice and knowledge.

The report also found that data showed that between September 2020 and April 2021, more than 2,940 enquiries were made to the Education Safeguarding Advice Service.

“Much of this abuse happens underneath the official radar and is unreported. It has therefore been difficult to establish an accurate picture of what is happening here in Staffordshire. “Nevertheless, we are obliged to acknowledge that such abuse is present extensively across our county, whether this is directly within the school setting or impacting on it. “The opportunity for schools to discuss approaches and responses to safeguarding incidents, and specifically peer-on-peer abuse, sharing experience and best practice, would be beneficial.” Sexual Harassment in Schools spotlight review report

But the report said that while schools had a role to play, the solutions to many of the problems would be found beyond the playground.

“Clearly sexual harassment and abuse is a wider societal issue and cannot be addressed by schools in isolation. Of particular concern is abuse through social media as well as inappropriate access to the internet and the affect this has on young people. “Teachers are educationalists rather than safeguarding specialists. While everyone works towards making sure young people are safe and well and can learn, teachers need support in tackling safeguarding issues appropriately – and particularly want to ensure that an issue will not be made worse by misguided well intentioned interventions. “Good support, effective training and appropriate resources, including lists of organisations that can help with resources and training, are essential.” Sexual Harassment in Schools spotlight review report

The report – which can be viewed online – will be discussed at the Staffordshire County Council health and care overview and scrutiny committee meeting at 10am this morning (11th April).