People in Lichfield and Burntwood on the lookout for Bank Holiday bargains are being urged to be aware of fakes.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team say counterfeit items could be offered at car boot sales and local markets.

Officers say recent years have seen fake goods such as tobacco, clothes, mobile phone accessories, toys and alcohol seized.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Bank Holiday weekends are always a popular time for car boot sales and market events, but we are keen to remind people about being on their guard for counterfeit items. “Fakes are increasingly hard to detect just to look at, so when something is being sold at a knock-down price, people should be extremely wary – we always say that if something is too good to be true, it usually is. . “Anyone who buys counterfeit goods will end up with poor quality and possibly dangerous goods while helping line criminals’ pockets. “We want to protect the public and legitimate business and we will continue to take action against counterfeiters.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report sales of counterfeit goods by calling the anonymous Staffordshire Fight the Fakes hotline on 01785 330356.