An augmented reality experience is coming to Lichfield as part of the celebrations to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It will see participants find seven characters that have come to life from Buckingham Palace by scanning QR codes at venues in the city centre.

Those taking part in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail will choose how the story evolves as they encounter the likes of Charlie Crown and Theadora Throne.

Run by Visit Lichfield and outdoor experience developer High Street Safari, the free trail will take around 45 minutes to complete but can be followed in more than one visit.

It will run from tomorrow (30th April) to 12th June.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said:

“Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful occasion celebrating her many decades of dedicated service. “We are delighted to team up with trail developer High Street Safari in offering this fun family activity as the district celebrates.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The trail has been designed so that there is no need to enter venues, although some participating businesses will be offering discounts and vouchers to those taking part.

To find out more about The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail visit www.jubileebeacontrail.com.