Councillors have rejected plans for a new care home to be built on land in Burntwood.

Developers had hoped to build the 78-bed facility on the site of the former Bridge Cross Garage on Cannock Road.

But the land had been earmarked in the Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan as part of a new town centre scheme.

However, a report by the applicants said there was no evidence of demand for retail or leisure after the land had sat derelict for a number of years and developments such as the retail outlet at Cannock had also been built nearby

But Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for the Chasetown ward, told a meeting of the planning committee at Lichfield District Council, that the context was important when considering what retail should look like.

Cllr Darren Ennis

“They say there’s a lack of retail and leisure demand because of Cannock – Ted Baker and Hugo Boss aren’t knocking on Burntwood’s door but I don’t expect them to either. “In Burntwood we have one shop up for rent and that’s up for offer at the moment. “Retail in Burntwood is thriving so I don’t think we are struggling or that the rationale that there is a lack of need is fair. “We had 16 residents come forward and put in objections in the last week, partly because of the suggestion Burntwood is struggling. They’ve all said the same thing – this is not the plan for our town and it isn’t what our town needs. “Our Neighbourhood Plan referendum saw us go to residents and ask them for views and opinions and we took it away and created a plan. If we then change our minds, then it does question why we put so much effort into the Neighbourhood Plan.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Lichfield District Council

A spokesperson for Urban Village Group, which had hoped to build the new care home, insisted the land was an appropriate location for the facility.

“This project started in early 2021 and the applicant has worked with officers and statutory consultees to get to this junction. “The project will deliver a truly sustainable, centrally-based care home facility on a recognised brownfield site. “The applicant is well aware of the local plans and the preferred allocations of the wider site for retail which has long aspirations since the 1990s. “Significant marketing and planning evidence was submitted last year to confirm there was no demand for significant retail or leisure floorspace in Burntwood.” Applicant’s agent

But Cllr Ennis told the meeting there was not the demand for a care home either.

“I took the time to speak to some of the current care homes in Burntwood – one has 20 rooms vacant out of 68. “They said the care home would create 60 jobs. New jobs are brilliant but at the moment the industry is struggling for staff. “The main care homes in Burntwood say they have vacancies for staff. Adding another site than needs 60 more will be detrimental to them. “A check on a recruitment website shows that in five miles of Burntwood there are 94 care jobs on offer. So how does adding to that figure help?” Cllr Darren Ennis, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Diane Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central ward, said giving the scheme the go ahead would have damaged long term plans for the town centre.

“We have a Neighbourhood Plan which was many years in the making and the public were very involved in the process. “They were very clear that they wanted Sankey’s Corner to be for retail and leisure. “Meetings have taken place between different councils to ensure we get a more vibrant town centre – everyone will know what we have at the moment fails to meet the needs of the large population of Burntwood and Hammerwich. “To argue for a new care home on this site would preclude that area from having what Burntwood needs in the future.” Cllr Diane Evans, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Joseph Powell, Conservative representative for Little Aston and Stonnall, also questioned the impact approval would have on how plans for areas are perceived in future.

“If we are going to do Neighbourhood Plans – and they take a lot of time – but we then ignore what local people want, then why do we bother doing a Neighbourhood Plan?” Cllr Joseph Powell, Lichfield District Council

Councillors eventually voted 7-3 to reject the proposals for the care home.