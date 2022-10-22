People voting by post in an upcoming by-election are being warned of the impact a Royal Mail strike could have.

The ballot on 3rd November will decide who the new member of Lichfield District Council will be for the Chasetown ward.

But with forthcoming industrial action by Royal Mail staff set impact deliveries, the local authority said it had sent out postal voting packs earlier than usual.

A council spokesperson said:

“We are urging postal voters to be mindful of strike action and the possible delay this may cause in their ballots being returned to us. “Postal voting packs must be returned by 10pm on 3rd November. Alternatively, they can be returned directly to us at District Council House up to 10pm on polling day via reception or in our outside postbox, or anded in between 7am and 10pm at either polling station.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The deadline for receipt of new proxy vote applications is 5pm on 26th October.

For more information visit the Lichfield District Council website.