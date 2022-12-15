The need for the rail line to be reopened between Lichfield and Burton has been raised in a House of Commons debate.
The proposals would see a new station created at Alrewas to serve the National Memorial Arboretum.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take another trip to the area to see the benefits reopening the line would bring.
He said:
“When the Prime Minister recently visited the National Memorial Arboretum, he was slightly late – but I don’t blame him, because he had to come by congested roads.
“My friend, the Mayor of the West Midlands, is supporting an extension of the Cross City Line from Birmingham, using an existing freight line, to make it into a rail service to the National Memorial Arboretum and beyond.
“So may I ask my Rt Hon Friend, will he re-visit the National Memorial Arboretum again, see the Armed Forces Memorial and the proposed station, and also come to Lichfield and see why we urgently need a leisure centre?”Michael Fabricant
The Prime Minister replied:
“I’d be delighted to come and visit the National Memorial Arboretum again, see my friend and the fantastic Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, to discuss their plans to drive growth and opportunity in the region.”Rishi Sunak
Not really a “discussion” was it? These are usually referred to as Prime Minister’s Questions.
The PM probably thinks Fabricant is an MP in the Mayor’s patch (he isn’t) because he usually asks questions about his “friend” rather than his constituency in Staffordshire.
Didn’t answer the plea for a Leisure Centre did he?
Are PMQ’s customarily recorded as “a House of Commons Debate” ? I’d blame the confusion on the demise of Grammar Schools with their niche debating societies. They certainly seemed niche when I occasionally ventured into their hallowed proceedings.