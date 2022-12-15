The need for the rail line to be reopened between Lichfield and Burton has been raised in a House of Commons debate.

The proposals would see a new station created at Alrewas to serve the National Memorial Arboretum.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take another trip to the area to see the benefits reopening the line would bring.

He said:

“When the Prime Minister recently visited the National Memorial Arboretum, he was slightly late – but I don’t blame him, because he had to come by congested roads. “My friend, the Mayor of the West Midlands, is supporting an extension of the Cross City Line from Birmingham, using an existing freight line, to make it into a rail service to the National Memorial Arboretum and beyond. “So may I ask my Rt Hon Friend, will he re-visit the National Memorial Arboretum again, see the Armed Forces Memorial and the proposed station, and also come to Lichfield and see why we urgently need a leisure centre?” Michael Fabricant

The Prime Minister replied: