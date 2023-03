A Fairtrade coffee morning in Whittington has been hailed a success after helping to raise money for an education project in South Africa.

The event was boosted by donations of items from Central Co-op, who also provided a hamper for a raffle at the event.

Almost £200 was raised which will be handed over to the Pebbles Project, which helps children from farming communities in Africa to access education programmes, along with health, nutrition and social work services.