People are being reminded to make sure they apply for a new voter certificate if they don’t have photo ID.

The local elections on 4th May will be the first where people need to take a valid identification document such as a passport, driving licence or blue badge.

Those without them can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate before 5pm on 25th April.

Christie Tims, Deputy Returning Officer, said:

“We understand that the introduction of the requirement to bring photo ID to the polling station may present a challenge for some residents. “The Voter Authority Certificate empowers every eligible resident to vote in the elections. “We hope that all residents in need of photo ID will apply for their certificate by 25th April to ensure they can vote on polling day.” Christie Tims

In order to apply, people must be registered to vote. Those who are not have until the end of the day on 17th April to do so.

Further information on applying for a Voter Authority Certificate can be found on the Electoral Commission website.