The ribbon has been cut on a new nursery in Lichfield.

The Busy Bees site on Birmingham Road will care for 110 children and create 40 new jobs.

The opening coincided with the 40th anniversary of the company being founded in Lichfield.

The ribbon was cut on the latest nursery in the global business by founder Marg Randles and her daughter Emma Bell – one of the very first children to attend Busy Bees, and her grandson Jude.

Marg said:

“This has been a proud and emotional day celebrating 40 years and a new nursery serving our Lichfield families, giving children the best start in life. “Thank you to our amazing teams, without whom Busy Bees would not be the global success it is today. And thank you to the supportive parents and, most of all, to the children who motivate and inspire us every day.”

Cllr Jamie Checkland, the Mayor of Lichfield – whose own children went to Busy Bees in the 1990s – said: