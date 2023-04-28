The ribbon has been cut on a new nursery in Lichfield.
The Busy Bees site on Birmingham Road will care for 110 children and create 40 new jobs.
The opening coincided with the 40th anniversary of the company being founded in Lichfield.
The ribbon was cut on the latest nursery in the global business by founder Marg Randles and her daughter Emma Bell – one of the very first children to attend Busy Bees, and her grandson Jude.
Marg said:
“This has been a proud and emotional day celebrating 40 years and a new nursery serving our Lichfield families, giving children the best start in life.
“Thank you to our amazing teams, without whom Busy Bees would not be the global success it is today. And thank you to the supportive parents and, most of all, to the children who motivate and inspire us every day.”
Cllr Jamie Checkland, the Mayor of Lichfield – whose own children went to Busy Bees in the 1990s – said:
“Congratulations Busy Bees, which started in Lichfield and has expanded around the world, on your 40th birthday and coming back home.
“We are thrilled that you have brought your learning experiences back to our lovely city and wish you all the best for the next 40 years.”Cllr Jamie Checkland