A local man is pushing to complete a charity challenge after being inspired by his fiancee.

Dylan Higgins has embarked on a mission to complete 100 push-ups every day during May.

The 24-year-old decided to take on the challenge on behalf of Teenage Cancer Trust after being inspired by his partner and the experiences of people he has known.

“A few people in my life have battled cancer, and seeing the effect it has on both those fighting and those close to them has really made me want to help out in any way I can. “The other reason is my fiancée. She is a paediatric nurse and the work she does with teens and children is an incredible inspiration – it has inspired me to try and help in my own little way. “I can whole-heartedly say that I couldn’t do the sort of work that she and many other nurses do every single day. This challenge is a drop in the ocean in comparison, but hopefully with this fundraiser we can help ease the stress of those nurses and in turn give better care to young people fighting – and beating – cancer.” Dylan Higgins

Dylan is capturing everyone of the thousands of push-ups on camera – and he is challenging others to join him in taking on the challenge.

“It would be great for other people to take part and record themselves on the 31st May to do a big push and show Lichfield’s charitable side.” Dylan Higgins

People can donate to Dylan’s Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser online.