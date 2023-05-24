A plaque honouring one of Britain’s first black schoolmasters has been put up in Lichfield.

Francis Barber was enslaved in Jamaica from birth and arrived in England in 1752 aged ten, before being granted his freedom two years later.

He lived in London as the servant, friend and – ultimately – heir to Samuel Johnson.

Francis moved to Lichfield in 1786, living in the city until the mid-1790s when he relocated to Burntwood and became one of Britain’s first black schoolmasters.

The blue plaque has been installed on Cruck House, one of the only surviving buildings from the time when he lived on Stowe Street.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of Lichfield City Council, said: