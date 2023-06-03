A biodiversity survey is being launched at churchyards in Lichfield as part of a national initiative.

Lichfield Cathedral and St Chad’s Church will take part in the event organised by the Church of England and environmental charities, A Rocha UK and Caring for God’s Acre.

Counting events will take place this weekend and next week as part of efforts to understand more about the wildlife at church sites across the country.

The data will be used to determine where rare and endangered species are located in the country and to aid churches to increase biodiversity on their land.

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, who is the Church of England’s lead Bishop for environmental affairs, said: