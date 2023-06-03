A biodiversity survey is being launched at churchyards in Lichfield as part of a national initiative.
Lichfield Cathedral and St Chad’s Church will take part in the event organised by the Church of England and environmental charities, A Rocha UK and Caring for God’s Acre.
Counting events will take place this weekend and next week as part of efforts to understand more about the wildlife at church sites across the country.
The data will be used to determine where rare and endangered species are located in the country and to aid churches to increase biodiversity on their land.
The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, who is the Church of England’s lead Bishop for environmental affairs, said:
“We are very excited about large numbers of churches across the country signing up to take part in Churches Count on Nature again this year.
“The event will help us determine the level of biodiversity in our churchyards and will be a great opportunity to bring people of all ages together to appreciate the natural world.
“As I read the Gospels, I’m struck by just how much nature is noticed by Jesus. We can join with him in seeing our lilies of the field, the thistles in crops, and the birds of the air.
“As Christians, we have a responsibility to care for God’s creation, and participating in Churches Count on Nature is just one way in which we can demonstrate that care.”