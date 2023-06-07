Lichfield’s MP has called for UKIP’s former leader to be given a knighthood.

Michael Fabricant told his social media followers that the country could also benefit from Nigel Farage taking on an international role.

He said Mr Farage, who has failed to secure a seat in Parliament in seven attempts, could forge a strong relationship with a future American administration.

“I still say we should give Nigel Farage a knighthood. “If Donald Trump is re-elected to the US presidency, he should be our trade envoy or even His Majesty’s ambassador to the US as he enjoys a strong relationship with him – let’s use it for a comprehensive trade deal.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Farage has hit the headlines this week after launching a new subscribers club where members can pay £5 and get the chance to “win a pint with Nigel”.