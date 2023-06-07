Lichfield’s MP has called for UKIP’s former leader to be given a knighthood.
Michael Fabricant told his social media followers that the country could also benefit from Nigel Farage taking on an international role.
He said Mr Farage, who has failed to secure a seat in Parliament in seven attempts, could forge a strong relationship with a future American administration.
“I still say we should give Nigel Farage a knighthood.
“If Donald Trump is re-elected to the US presidency, he should be our trade envoy or even His Majesty’s ambassador to the US as he enjoys a strong relationship with him – let’s use it for a comprehensive trade deal.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Farage has hit the headlines this week after launching a new subscribers club where members can pay £5 and get the chance to “win a pint with Nigel”.
Even Farage has admitted that “Brexit has failed.” Knighthoods are normally given to those who have succeeded.
Is this a joke?
AnnS – Sadly, no. Just an increasingly desperate attempt to keep himself in the public eye. He knows his government has failed on almost every measure so uses distraction to have us talk about this rather than the highest inflation in the developed world.