Calls for improvements to train services in and out of Lichfield Trent Valley have been made by the city’s MP.

Michael Fabricant raised the performance of Avanti West Coast in a transport question time.

The Conservative MP had asked the Minister of State for Rail and HS2, Huw Merriman, for his views on the performance of the operator.

He replied:

“Avanti began operating in December 2019 and within 16 weeks they transitioned onto an Emergency Measures Agreement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Since then the service provision has adjusted to align with demand, and to balance taxpayer and passenger needs. “I welcome recent performance improvements, with Avanti-caused cancellations down from 13.2% in January 2023 to 1.4% for the month of April. Huw Merriman

Mr Fabricant responded to tell the Minister that the reliability was “still not that good”.

“I just wonder when services [from Lichfield Trent Valley] can be restored whereby we have a decent timetable on Sundays, particularly early Sunday evenings, both down to Euston and to the north? “That used to exist before Covid with two early evening services, but there are now no longer any Avanti trains at that hour.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Merriman replied:

“Anything that deprives getting my Hon Friend getting down from Lichfield, and indeed his constituency, is something I will have to look at and help. “I am meeting with the Avanti managing director – I will raise this point, and very happily write back to him and do my best.” Huw Merriman

Mr Fabricant said afterwards that he hoped the Minister would be able to press for improvements for local passengers.