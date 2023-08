Students will be able to get their bikes checked over before the new school year at a community event.

Lichfield Re:Cycle volunteers will be on hand at Curborough Community Centre from 10am to 3pm on 25th August.

A spokesperson said:

“The back to school bike checks will give advice and free minor repairs and adjustments.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

For details on booking a slot, visit the Lichfield Re:Cycle Facebook page.