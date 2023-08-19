People are being invited to sign up for a Dementia Friendly Walk in Burntwood.

The event will raise funds and awareness when it takes place on 1st October.

It will be the second time the walk has taken place in the town.

This year’s event will feature two routes. A longer five mile one will set off on a round route to and from Chasetown Football Club at midday, while a shorter route will see participants travel from Sankeys Corner at 1.30pm to the finish at the football club.

A spokesperson said:

“We invite you to wear blue to highlight the cause – and to walk or roll either route with us.”

People interested in taking part are asked to register online.