Councillors in Burntwood will be asked for their views on proposals to demolish housing and garages in the town to make way for new properties.

Bromford has applied to Lichfield District Council for planning permission to knock down six “non-traditional construction” homes on Cedar Road along with 26 garages.

The work to demolish numbers 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 would then see a total of 18 properties built in their place.

A planning statement said the works were part of an upgrade plan by the housing association.

“Bromford’s regeneration programme was implemented to replace homes that have deteriorated in quality and have become increasingly expensive to run. “In line with their regeneration programme, Bromford are seeking, through this planning application, to redevelop the existing homes within Cedar Road within the scope of their regeneration programme to provide new high quality, energy efficient homes.” Planning statement

The applications will be considered at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee on 11th September ahead of a final decision at the district council.

Full details on the application for numbers 14 and 16 can be seen here, while the proposals for numbers 13, 15, 17 and 19 which are earmarked for demolition can be seen here. Garage demolition plans are available here.