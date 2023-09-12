Lichfield’s MP has welcomed funding to help install energy efficiency measures at swimming pools.

The Government has opened applications for the money, with local authorities having until 17th October to bid for the cash.

The Minister for Sport, Stuart Andrew, said successful councils would get confirmation by the end of the year.

Michael Fabricant welcomed the second phase of funding. He said:

“It will provide investment in energy efficiency measures for pools and leisure centres to reduce future operating costs and make facilities more sustainable in the long-term. “I have brought this to the attention of Lichfield District Council. They have quite a tight schedule to apply, but I hope this grant can be used for the proposed new Lichfield leisure centre, despite it not being under construction yet.” Michael Fabricant

The fund is being distributed by Sport England, on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Levelling Up, Homes, and Communities.