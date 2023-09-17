The decision to ditch the proposed Local Plan could come with a number of risks, Lichfield Civic Society has warned.

Lichfield District Council is set to go back to the drawing board on where housing will be built in future after the cabinet decided to pull the plug on the existing document.

The local authority is expected to pursue the development of a new settlement to meet future housing demand rather than opting for a more urban sprawl approach of expanding existing areas.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Civic Society said that many groups – including their own – and individuals had previously called for the creation of a whole new area rather than pursuing a “peripheral development” approach.

“During the Local Plan Review, the civic society argued – as it had consistently for many years, that further peripheral development around the edges of the city was not the solution, and that that a new settlement in the district was the answer. “But despite our lobbying, correspondence and meetings with the lead elected member at the time, this idea was rejected. “It seems a shift in power within the council following the local elections is now leading to a complete change of approach. The idea of a new settlement instead of further development bolted on to the city is now suddenly finding favour.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

But despite the change of thinking by the council aligning to their views, Lichfield Civic Society warned that the decision to go back on the Local Plan would carry a number of risks.

“The greatest danger was spelt out in the report to cabinet. Landowners and developers may speculatively seek to build on land not now – or ever previously – allocated for development. “This in turn may present a greater risk of decisions to refuse applications being overturned on appeal as a opposed to a plan-led system. “Failure to maintain a five year supply of deliverable housing sites will substantially increase the risk. “While a decision to withdraw the Local Plan 2040 and start again along the lines favoured by the civic society is welcomed, the challenges that the council will face because of its change of tack must not be underestimated. “The city and district are far from safe from further inappropriately-sited developments.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson