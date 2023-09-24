Lichfield’s MP has welcomed confirmation of when eligible households will receive their next cost of living payment.

Around 7,000 low income and vulnerable households in Lichfield and Burntwood will receive £300 between 31st October and 19th November.

Recipients will receive the payment automatically with no need to apply.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“This is the second of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or tax credits in 2023-24, and will help families affected by global inflation, particularly on food, which every country is suffering from. “Details about the third cost of living payment will be announced in due course. “These payments build on the cost of living payments made last year worth up to £1,200, and form part of the Government’s record financial support for the most vulnerable, worth an average of £3,300 per household.” Michael Fabricant

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, added:

“The best way we can boost bank balances is by bearing down on inflation, but as we get there we are ensuring the most vulnerable households are cushioned from high prices with a further cost of living payment.” Mel Stride