Councillors will hear about plans to increase the number of off peak services at Lichfield Trent Valley station.

A representative from Avanti West Coast will meet with Staffordshire County Council’s overview and scrutiny committee next week.

A report to the meeting outlines improvements the company has made which resulted in them having their contract to run on the West Coast Main Line extended in recent weeks.

But it also outlines how future plans could see more options for Lichfield residents.

“A new second hourly Liverpool service, with a phased introduction, will provide regular off peak calls at Lichfield and Tamworth in intercity services to and from London and Liverpool for the first time. “These are in addition to existing peak services.”

The company will also tell councillors of plans to refurbish the fleet.

The meeting will take place at 10am on Tuesday (17th October).