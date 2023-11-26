A planned roadworks project near a major junction in Lichfield has been postponed.

Cadent had been due to start the latest round of gas main works next week on the A5127 Burton Road in Streethay.

The works, near Trent Valley island, would have been the latest major disruption to hit the area after a series of utility and carriageway projects in recent years.

But the latest round of temporary traffic lights have now been pushed back into the New Year.

Lichfield Live understands the decision to delay has come after highways chiefs raised concerns with Cadent over the impact of the works, particularly given the ongoing A38 slip road closure in Streethay and the fact no trains are currently running on the Cross City Line to and from Lichfield Trent Valley station.

The relief may be temporary for residents and businesses however, with a separate project to refurbish the pedestrian crossing outside Humpty Dumpty Nursery set to take place between 2nd and 5th January, while temporary traffic lights will also be in place for tree surgery works on Burton Road near the junction with Oak Way on 30th January.

No new date has yet been confirmed for the Cadent works.