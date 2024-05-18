A Burntwood artist is exhibiting his work at Chasewater Innovation Centre.

Chris Ball’s work is focused around animals and wildlife. It will be on display until the end of the month.

Primarily a graphite artist, he has recently turned his hand to working in the little-known medium of scratchboard – a board covered in a thin layer of white kaolin clay and coated in black ink. The image is created by scratching away the ink to reveal the white underneath.

Chris said:

“Many of the artworks on display have been rendered in scratchboard which lends itself beautifully to detailed images with a heavy emphasis on dramatic lighting which is my preferred way of working. “My hope is that not only will people enjoy the drawings but also that people might take some time to look around to see the incredible beauty – not always obvious at first glance – and have a care for the wide variety of life we share our space with.” Chris Ball

The Chasewater Finds exhibition is open from 10am until 3pm daily. More details of Chris’ work is available at www.animalartworkstudio.co.uk.