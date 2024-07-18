Sometimes plays can be stuffy, even if they are performed well by the actors. That’s just how they were written. But The Opposite Sex, written by Dudley playwright David Tristram, was anything but stuffy.

When Judith turns up at Mark’s door as a new Avon lady, he invites her and her husband to a dinner party, even though – unbeknown to his wife Vicky – Mark and Judith used to be an item years ago.

What Mark doesn’t know is Judith’s husband Eric has had secret liaisons with Mark’s wife, Vicky too.

Are you keeping up? Anyway, it all hits the fan, culminating in a hilarious brawl between the fellas.

The play was funny and had me smiling right from the first minute when Vicky hurls Mark’s dinner across the lounge, chips flying everywhere.

With a cast of only four people, they had a huge challenge, but they made the banter and arguments seem natural.

Dickie Bannister-Lowe and Sarah Stanley were great as middle class, horrible couple Vicky and Mark who probably deserved each other.

Niamh Mahon gave her all as slightly dim Avon lady, Judith.

Newcomer to The Lichfield Players, Lee Williams as college lecturer Eric was suitably funny and uncouth – think Ricky Tomlinson in the Royle Family – complete with burps, beers and breaking wind.

Well done to everyone involved on and off stage for pulling off a fun night.

Directed by Maureen George, the play runs until 20th July.