PEOPLE are being warned to be on their guard against fraudsters using AI to make their scams more believable.

Local Trading Standards officials said the rise of things such as deepfake videos was a rising concern.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’ve all seen the huge developments with AI in recent years but sadly we’re now starting to see more and more criminals using it to scam people. “Our Trading Standards team are seeing the usual types of scams, but AI is making them more convincing and harder to spot, which is worrying. This means it’s important to know what to look out for and to stay one step ahead of the scammers. “If you think you’ve been scammed, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your bank card and report it to Action Fraud, or call the police on 101.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Trading Standards say voice cloning is also being used by scammers to support their efforts to con people through things such as WhatsApp messaging fraud.

Advice on spotting and reporting scams is available on the Citizens Advice Consumer service website.